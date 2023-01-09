As a new governor takes office in Oregon, leaders in Clatsop County shared what they hope to see from the state in addressing housing and homelessness.
In a letter to Tina Kotek on Dec. 30, Mark Kujala, the chairman of the county Board of Commissioners, said commissioners were heartened by her commitment to address rising housing costs and homelessness.
Kotek, a Portland Democrat who was sworn in as governor on Monday afternoon in Salem, intends to declare a state of emergency on homelessness and sign an executive order with a target of creating 36,000 new homes a year.
“Nowhere is that need more pressing than in Clatsop County,” Kujala wrote. “Since 2015, Clatsop County has experienced the highest rate of homelessness (per 1,000 residents) in the state. Yet, with the exception of Project Turnkey 2.0, we remain ineligible or lack the resources required to participate in state pilot programs/initiatives related to affordable housing or homelessness.”
Kujala requested Kotek’s support in securing adequate operational funds for Project Turnkey 2.0 participants. The county hopes to use Project Turnkey 2.0 to convert the Columbia Inn off Marine Drive in Astoria into emergency shelter and transitional housing for more than 40 people.
The letter also outlined and asked for support on a legislative concept prepared by the county and its lobbyist, Pac/West Lobby Group. The concept would appropriate $15 million to provide technical assistance, project coordination and funds to rural counties that could partner with cities or nonprofit agencies on local navigation centers, emergency shelters and enhancing capacity to meet the needs of homeless veterans.
Kujala said the letter led to a call last week between the governor’s liaisons for homeless and behavioral health issues and about two dozen government and social services leaders on the North Coast.
Kujala, who is also the foundation director at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, said he described challenges law enforcement, emergency rooms and social workers face with increased volumes of people in mental health crisis. He said the issue is compounded by the lack of secure beds in the region and space at Oregon State Hospital.
Kujala said he also discussed outreach in the county, including the regional housing task force; the county’s distribution of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority to support staffing; the county’s housing dashboard; and the surplus properties offered up by the county for housing, child care and social services.