Clatsop County has placed a moratorium on permits for businesses operating within county rights of way after a neighborhood dispute over a firewood stand in Warrenton.
Following guidance from the county Board of Commissioners during a September work session, the moratorium took effect on Monday and could be in place until March.
County staff will draft a policy and commissioners will determine whether to set more rules or potentially ban businesses in county rights of way.
“Historically, county right of way is used for transportation, access to property, utility, drainage and things such as this that has to do with county roads,” Ted McLean, the county’s public works director, said during the work session. “We historically have not allowed a business venture in the county right of way.”
The moratorium affects two firewood stands along Ridge Road in Warrenton. Ongoing complaints about one of the stands prompted the county to take action.
Allen Berry has been operating the firewood stand for about three years in front of his home, which sits next to the county right of way.
Neighbors say the business draws a lot of traffic to the residential area, as it is conveniently located near Fort Stevens State Park and the KOA.
Complaints to the city and county include excessive noise from chainsaws all hours of the day. Some neighbors say communicating their concerns with Berry has not helped. One neighbor is moving as a result.
The county recently required the businesses to apply for a right-of-way permit to better monitor and enforce activity and alleviate the complaints. But neighbors say tensions have escalated.
Berry, who is running for the Warrenton City Commission in the November election, called it a neighborhood issue and believes he is being personally targeted by the county. He said he and his wife live off of Social Security and that firewood sales are how he pays for his medications.
“It’s not a county issue,” he said. “(County officials) made it a county issue.”
Commissioner Mark Kujala, who lives nearby, said neighbors who feel the stand is a disruption brought the issue to him about a year and a half ago.
Kujala questioned whether right-of-way permits should be issued in residential areas where there is a lot of traffic.
“That wood stand is where emergency access is located, so are we going to be blocking an emergency access to a neighborhood?” he said. “Those kinds of things, I think, need to be really addressed.
“And a lot of jurisdictions have right-of-way permit ordinances where they have thought through all of the conditions for when a permit would be issued and under what circumstances.
“And I think that’s what we need to do, is to really kind of review if this is something that we want to try to accommodate in the future, or is it something we just don’t want to get into because we want to reserve those for the public use, for roads, for utilities, for other public needs.”
