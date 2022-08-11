A two-year ban on psilocybin businesses in Clatsop County’s unincorporated areas is headed for the November ballot.
The county Board of Commissioners on Wednesday passed an ordinance declaring a moratorium on the substance. This will give county staff time to work out regulations that go further than state regulations on how and where psilocybin businesses will operate. A separate resolution and order referred the temporary ban to county voters.
The moratorium is allowed under Measure 109. Passed in November 2020, the measure authorizes the growth, distribution and administration of products containing psilocybin, a psychedelic found in so-called “magic mushrooms.”
Patients, who must be 21 and older, will be able use the drug in a state-licensed service center for treatment purposes. The drug remains illegal under federal law.
Clatsop County voters approved the measure 55% to 45%.
The Oregon Health Authority plans to issue regulations on how the drug can be manufactured, transported and delivered in late December, days before the agency starts accepting licensing applications in early January from people looking to enter the industry.
Seaside has also opted for a moratorium. Warrenton and Cannon Beach chose to move forward on time, place and manner restrictions without a temporary ban.