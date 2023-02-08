After multiple hurdles and delays, the new Clatsop County Jail is anticipated to open this month.
The remodeled former North Coast Youth Correctional Facility on S.E. 19th Street in Warrenton has 148 beds, a significant upgrade in space from the 60-bed jail on Duane Street in Astoria, which opened in 1980.
The project, which was financed by a $20 million bond measure passed by voters in 2018, cost $27.7 million. It was supported by a bond premium, county funds and $2 million former state Sen. Betsy Johnson secured from the state.
The final piece the county was waiting on to complete the project was the delivery and implementation of an inmate communication system.
Sheriff Matt Phillips said the most significant difference in the facilities is that the new 40,000-square-foot jail is more than quadruple the size of the jail in Astoria. The space, he said, will go a long way in increasing efficiency and morale.
“It’s just going to be a better environment for everybody,” the sheriff said.
The county is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the public at 1 p.m. on Friday to commemorate the completion.
At one point, the jail was slated to be completed in the summer of 2021. But hurdles — including labor shortages, increased material costs and supply chain issues — pushed the date out several times.
The official day of opening in Warrenton will remain confidential, but Phillips said both facilities will have to remain online for that day while inmates and records are transferred over.
The new facility includes light colors and skylights to increase the flow of daylight and soften the atmosphere.
The jail is designed to streamline intake, investigations and quarantine requirements for the coronavirus. Unlike the jail in Astoria, it is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Upgraded technology is also expected to significantly improve workflow and efficiency.
Because of space constraints at the jail in Astoria, some people in custody who typically would not qualify for the county’s pretrial release program get released anyway. With more beds available at the new jail, the sheriff does not expect to have that problem.
There will be five holding cells at the new jail compared to one in Astoria, which the sheriff said will streamline the process and allow deputies to get back out on patrol quicker.
Phillips said the vast majority of people booked into jail stay less than three days. An expanded intake and classification area will be where people will be held until they are released or sorted into general blocks. It gives staff time to assess inmates’ mental and physical health and determine whether they have drugs on them or in their system.
“That first three days is probably the most critical time for the safety of the (adults in custody),” the sheriff said.
He added that since there is a lot of churn at the intake and classification cells, they are designed to be separate from the rest.
The main cells are separated into four pods that have different classifications. A second-floor control room will monitor and control systems for the entire jail.
A medical suite includes two exam rooms and a room for mental health counseling.
Phillips said there will be a medication-assisted treatment program. Nursing staff and doctor staffing hours will be doubled. He said the larger medical space will provide more privacy and anonymity.
Tom Teague, the jail commander, said inmates will have three meals a day, including two hot meals made fresh in the kitchen. Inmates currently only have one hot meal, which is stored frozen.
Staff expect the new meals will help improve attitudes and morale.
All inmates will also be issued a computer tablet that can be used for a variety of purposes. Teague and Phillips hope they will encourage productivity, but added that they can also be taken away.
Teague said another substantial change is that inmates will be able to speak to their attorneys, family and friends in private booths, as opposed to a single room with a row of stools.
He said the separation from inmates will allow children to participate in visits.
“That’s huge,” Teague said.