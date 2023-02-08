Jail
The new Clatsop County Jail in Warrenton has 148 beds.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

After multiple hurdles and delays, the new Clatsop County Jail is anticipated to open this month.

The remodeled former North Coast Youth Correctional Facility on S.E. 19th Street in Warrenton has 148 beds, a significant upgrade in space from the 60-bed jail on Duane Street in Astoria, which opened in 1980.

Sheriff Matt Phillips gestures to cell areas from the control room in the new jail.
Tom Teague is the jail commander.

