The Clatsop County Public Health Department on Tuesday disclosed three coronavirus cases among department staff.
The virus cases did not interrupt public health operations, Margo Lalich, the department’s interim director, said.
The employees who contracted the virus did so independently of each other and are now back at work. No one showed up at the department with symptoms, Lalich said.
“It’s hard, particularly when you work in a health-care setting, because staff feel very committed and obligated to show up for work because they’re caretakers, right? They take care of other people,” Lalich said. “But we are adamant with our policy in public health that, if anyone presents with any symptoms of any sort, they report to their supervisor and they don’t come to work. And we are uncompromising in wearing masks.”
All public health staff have been vaccinated and boosted. These measures don't make a person immune from the virus; they provide protection from severe illness and other adverse outcomes, she said.
“We’re doing the best we can because we’re public health, and we need to be healthy and well to take care of the public,” Lalich said.
COVID-19 is increasingly presenting “like a really nasty head cold,” with symptoms that include fever, fatigue and brain fog, she said.
In June 2020, Michael McNickle, who at the time was the director of the Public Health Department, disclosed that he had tested positive for the virus. He called it "a teachable moment because it shows that anybody can get COVID."
The new virus cases at the Public Health Department were disclosed as cases have risen in the county.
On April 1, Gov. Kate Brown lifted the COVID-19 emergency declaration. The state’s indoor mask mandate had gone away a few weeks earlier.
Daily virus case counts remained relatively low in Clatsop County until late April and early May, when they began climbing into the double digits.
As of May 4, the county had seen 4,727 virus cases and 50 deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
“Without masks, and with people gathering the way they’ve always gathered in the past, inevitably we’re going to have more community spread, just like we’re seeing more flu and just the common cold,” Lalich said. “And so this shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone.”