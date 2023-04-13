In light of leadership turnover at the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, Clatsop County plans to pull federal American Rescue Plan Act funds it committed to the agency last fall to help create more affordable housing.
The county had allocated $325,000 over three fiscal years to help the housing authority boost staffing capacity and distributed $75,000 for fiscal year ending in June.
The money helped the housing authority hire key staff late last year, including a deputy executive director, as the agency sought to move forward after years of turmoil.
However, momentum was interrupted in late March when the housing authority's board voted to terminate the contract with its executive director, Elissa Gertler, a former planning and development director for Oregon Metro. Gertler, who was appointed to the position last June, has since sent the housing authority a tort claim notice citing wrongful discharge and other claims.
Meanwhile, the agency announced during a board meeting this month that its deputy executive director, Shannon Callahan, resigned her position in March. Callahan is a former director of the Portland Housing Bureau.
Given the turnover, the county said it will evaluate alternative approaches to help spur the development of more affordable housing.
The county told The Astorian that it provided notice to the housing authority earlier this month of the intent to terminate the funding agreement effective April 21. Any unexpended funds for this fiscal year will be remitted back to the county.
During a work session Wednesday, County Manager Don Bohn said that through his conversations with Jim Evans, the housing authority's interim executive director, the agency understands "they don't have the staff to do what the county was asking them to do.
"And so we're coming up with an alternate strategy for us to provide that technical assistance and some of that planning assistance that our partner agencies need as we try to move the affordable housing issue forward," he said.
Bohn said the county is looking at various options for the funding, including temporary staff and contracting assistance. However, he said, there is not a clear picture yet of what that will look like.
"It will probably take us a little time because there's just a lot of transition that has been thrust upon us with not a lot of warning," Bohn said.
In a statement to The Astorian, Evans said the housing authority "is appreciative of the ongoing support from Clatsop County and the partnership that exists as we work together to address the affordable housing needs in our community."
The housing authority develops low-income housing and provides other critical housing assistance to residents in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
Upon its separation with Gertler, the agency declined to comment or share any information publicly about the abrupt decision to end her contract early without cause.
The housing authority also declined to comment on the tort claim notice.
Gertler alleges the termination was retaliatory and occurred after she opposed what she believed to be waste and mismanagement of public resources. She also raised concerns about the housing authority’s operation of housing units.