In light of leadership turnover at the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, Clatsop County plans to pull federal American Rescue Plan Act funds it committed to the agency last fall to help create more affordable housing. 

The county had allocated $325,000 over three fiscal years to help the housing authority boost staffing capacity and distributed $75,000 for fiscal year ending in June.

Northwest Oregon Housing Authority

The Northwest Oregon Housing Authority has struggled with leadership turnover.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.