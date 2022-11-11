An updated agreement between the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners and the county Fair Board turns fair staff into county employees.
On Wednesday, county commissioners approved a new memorandum of understanding between the two boards. The agreement had not been updated in 12 years.
Under new provisions, fair employees will abide by Fair Board policy and direction but follow county policy when it comes to personnel. The county manager, or a designee, will supervise the fair manager.
“The staffing issue is the central issue for the Fair Board,” County Manager Don Bohn said.
The agreement comes after significant turnover at the fairgrounds.
Last spring, weeks before the Clatsop County Fair, the Fair Board prepared to fire John Lewis, the fair manager at the time, over concerns about his ability to manage operations and maintain trust. Lewis resigned before an investigation could be conducted and received a severance package.
Mike Autio, the Fair Board chairman, said in an email that the need to revise the agreement predates these developments.
"We have been discussing revising the memorandum of understanding for many years," Autio said in an email.
At a work session between county commissioners and the Fair Board, Autio said it had become unwieldy for the volunteer group to manage fair staff. In addition, the county already carries out most employee-related services, such as payroll and contracting for the Fair Board, he said.
After the work session, members of each group collaborated on the new document.
The Fair Board approved the agreement at its Nov. 1 meeting.
Commissioner Courtney Bangs, the liaison to the Fair Board, said at the meeting that the new agreement allows the Fair Board to keep its identity and purpose while alleviating the stress that comes with managing personnel.
The county is recruiting for a new fair manager. Per the new agreement, two Fair Board members will be involved in the hiring process.
The memorandum of understanding also promises an annual facilities maintenance plan, as well as a facilities master plan to be developed by both boards.