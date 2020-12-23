The Oregon Department of Forestry distributed $22.7 million in revenue to Clatsop County and other local service providers.
Counties and local governments throughout the state received $69.2 million in fiscal year 2020 from timber sales on state-owned forests. Revenue is distributed based on timber sales in each jurisdiction.
The Clatsop State Forest consists of about 147,000 acres in Clatsop County, with small portions in Tillamook and Columbia counties.
Revenue supports the county and other service providers, including Clatsop Care Health District, Clatsop Community College, Jewell School District, Port of Astoria and others.
