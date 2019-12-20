Clatsop County received $19.6 million in revenue from forestry last fiscal year, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry report.
Clatsop and Tillamook state forests are two of the largest forests managed by the state. Tillamook County and their local taxing districts received $24.7 million in revenue.
Revenue also supports local service providers, including the Clatsop Care Health District, Clatsop Community College, Jewell School District, Rural Law Enforcement District and the Port of Astoria.
As part of the Department of Forestry's conservation efforts, Clatsop State Forest protects 373 miles of fish-bearing streams and 959 miles of nonfish bearing streams.
