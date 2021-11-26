County records new virus cases The Astorian Nov 26, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Oregon Health Authority reported five new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 11 new cases on Wednesday in Clatsop County.Since the pandemic began, the county had recorded 2,583 virus cases and 34 deaths as of Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oregon Health Authority Coronavirus County Virus Clatsop County Medicine Pandemic Death Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAtop the 11th Street stairs, a property owner at odds with the cityState finds gender discrimination at Knappa Fire DistrictTwo virus deaths reported in countyObituary: Larry PetersenWalgreens employee in Warrenton stabbed in parking lotDeath: Nov. 20, 2021Riverfront hotel project moves forwardDeaths: Nov. 23, 2021Deaths: Nov. 25, 2021Obituary: Judith Aline Claterbos Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports