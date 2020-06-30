Clatsop County reported Tuesday that a man living in the northern part of the county has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The man is in his 40s and was reportedly self-quarantined at home.
The county has recorded 49 cases since March 23 with 46 reportedly recovered.
The Oregon Health Authority reported 8,485 cases and 204 deaths from the virus statewide as of Monday morning.
The health authority tracked 2,368 test results in Clatsop County, including 49 positive cases.
