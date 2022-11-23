Following an Astoria woman’s challenge to the eligibility of a number of voters, Clatsop County has resolved more of the cases.
In the lead-up to the November election, Virginia Hall, who is involved with local Republicans and has raised skepticism about election integrity, submitted a list of 75 names to the county, questioning their eligibility to vote.
Under Oregon law, county clerks, election officials and voters are permitted to make challenges if they know or suspect that someone is not eligible to vote.
The county previously settled 41 of the 75 cases. The majority were duplicate requests, had different addresses in the county’s voter system or had already been canceled or inactivated. Four voters were deceased and the county canceled their ballots.
For the remaining 34 names, the county sent out letters requesting evidence that they still reside and can vote in the county. The letters asked for confirmation of addresses, voter attestation/affirmation statements and any written evidence to assist the county in determining their residency for voting purposes.
The letters also reminded voters to provide updates to their registration if any key information had changed. The county requested a response by Nov. 14.
Through responses to the notification, the county has resolved 15 more of the names, Patty Jo Angelini, a county public affairs officer, confirmed in an email. Seven live at the same location, five had moved, two were determined deceased and one was inactivated. Four more of the letters were undeliverable.
Among the names who received letters, 13 voted. Of the 13, nine had responded to the county's request. The vote-by-mail manual allows voters to submit one ballot if they received it, regardless if it was tied to their previous or current address, the clerk’s office said in an email.
Nineteen remain unresolved from the list. The voters who did not respond will receive a hearing letter to provide documentation to verify their addresses, the clerk's office said.
Hall has previously declined to comment on the matter. Local Republicans, including Hall, have challenged the county’s election system in emails and at public meetings, claiming that the county’s election machinery is uncertified and liable to disruption. The county has denied the claim regarding certification.
The county has received public records requests from some aiming to relitigate the November 2020 and May elections. Some emails threaten lawsuits and allege the county may have participated in voter fraud.
The disputing of the county’s election system follows similar cases across the country, which are broadly headed by right-wing political figures that have spread false claims about the 2020 presidential election.