Following scrutiny from residents in Arch Cape, Clatsop County announced it will take a step back from a plan to transfer surplus property to groups interested in housing, child care or social services projects.

Last year, the county invited expressions of interest from cities, nonprofits and others for 31 surplus properties from Astoria to Arch Cape. Providing land is one avenue the county has taken to help spur the development of more workforce and affordable housing amid a housing crunch on the North Coast.

Arch Cape
Forest property east of U.S. Highway 101 in Arch Cape was proposed for workforce housing.

