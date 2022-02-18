Recent adjustments made to Clatsop County Board of Commissioners’ district boundaries after the census have changed the numbering of voter precincts.

The county clerk's office has numbered the precincts 101 through 125.

Voter ID cards reflecting updated precinct and district numbers will be mailed out around early March, the county said.

March 8 is the deadline for potential candidates to file for county commission seats 1, 3 and 5 for the May election.

