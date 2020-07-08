Clatsop County is debuting an ethics hotline to give the public, contractors, public officials and county employees a tool to report suspected violations of policies or standards.
The goal, the county says, is to promote and maintain public trust.
The hotline is part of a new policy adopted by the county to promote ethical conduct and accountability among its workforce. The county is also developing training and education materials for the Board of Commissioners, employees and advisory committee members focusing on state ethics rules, harassment and other forms of misconduct.
Complaints can be made by phone at 844-986-1444 or via a link on the county's website.
