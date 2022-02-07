Clatsop County and agencies that provide local services received $22.9 million in revenue from timber sales in fiscal year 2021, a recent Oregon Department of Forestry report said.

Among the recipients were Clatsop Care Health District, Clatsop Community College, Jewell School District, Rural Law Enforcement District and Port of Astoria, the state forestry department said.

Clatsop is one of 15 counties with forestland managed by the state forestry department and that benefits from the sale of timber harvests.

At 147,000 acres, the Clatsop State Forest is among the largest forests managed by the state.

