Voters in Clatsop County and Seaside on Tuesday enacted two-year bans on psilocybin operations.

Measure 4-219 gives the county time to craft time, place and manner restrictions for the manufacturing, distribution and dispensing of psilocybin for therapeutic use in unincorporated areas. Measure 4-218 does the same for psilocybin service centers and manufacturing products in Seaside.

Tags