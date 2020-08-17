Clatsop County is seeking applicants for a vacant seat on the Fair Board.
The board manages the Clatsop County Fair & Expo and organizes the annual county fair.
The position is for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31. The board meets on the first Tuesday of each month.
Applications are available at the Clatsop County Manager’s Office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410 in Astoria and on the county's website.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 11. The county Board of Commissioners will make the appointment.
