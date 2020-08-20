Clatsop County is seeking applicants for three positions on the county Board of Property Tax Appeals for the 2020 to 2021 term.
The board reviews petitions from taxpayers seeking to decrease their real market or assessed value of real and personal property.
The board has up to five meetings in February and March to hear petitions and adjourns by April 15. Training is provided in January.
Applicants must live in the county, but cannot be employees of the county or any taxing district. The county Board of Commissioners will make appointments to a pool and the county clerk will select three people.
Applications are available on the county's website and are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 18. Contact the Clatsop County Clerk’s office at 503-325-8511 with questions.
