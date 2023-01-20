Clatsop County is seeking applicants for an open seat on the Ambulance Service Area Advisory Committee.
The term begins in April and expires in March 2026. Applicants cannot have any agency affiliation.
The committee meets four times annually to monitor and review local emergency medical services in accordance with the county Ambulance Service Area Plan and Ambulance Franchise Agreement.
Applications are available on the county's website and at the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410 in Astoria.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Feb. 10. The county Board of Commissioners will make the appointment.
