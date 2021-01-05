Clatsop County is seeking applications for comprehensive plan update advisory committees.
The county is looking for representatives from Lewis and Clark Olney Wallooskee, Elsie-Jewell, Seaside Rural, Northeast, Southwest Coastal and Clatsop Plains planning areas to provide recommendations to staff updating the county’s six community plans and the comprehensive plan.
The comprehensive plan is a long-term land use vision for the unincorporated areas of the county and sets planning policies that guide the county's actions.
This is the first update since the county adopted its comprehensive plan in 1979.
The six Planning Area Citizen Advisory Committees will meet monthly until the county Board of Commissioners adopt the plan in 2023.
People can apply on the county's website or at the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410 in Astoria. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Feb. 12.
