Clatsop County is seeking applications for three open seats on the Human Services Advisory Council.
The council advises county commissioners on developmental disabilities, mental health and alcohol and drug abuse treatment services. The council meets the first Thursday of the month to identify needs, establish priorities, assist in selection of service providers, evaluate services and provide a link to the public through advocacy and education.
Two of the vacancies are for three-year terms ending Feb. 28, 2024, and one for a term ending Feb. 28, 2023.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. on July 28 and can be found on the county's website or at the County Manager’s Office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410, in Astoria.
County commissioners will make the appointments.