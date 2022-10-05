After applying for state grant funding that helps convert hotels into shelter for the homeless, Clatsop County is looking for a site.
In August, the county applied for a share of Project Turnkey 2.0, a state program that provides funding to turn hotels and motels into emergency shelter and transitional housing.
Project Turnkey, which is managed by the Oregon Community Foundation, was created by the Legislature in 2020. After success with the first round of funding, an additional $50 million was allocated this year.
The county was notified in September that its application has advanced and is now trying to find and negotiate a potential purchase of a property. Once a property is secured, the county said it would work with nonprofit partners to develop an operational and programmatic wraparound service plan.
Astoria leaders recently met with the county to get an update on the project and discuss the city’s needs.
“I appreciate the county’s commitment to working hand in hand with the city of Astoria on any potential siting of a shelter under this program,” Mayor Bruce Jones said in a statement.
Jones said that during his past six years on council, he has been asked, ‘Why doesn’t the city build a shelter and affordable housing?’ He said his response has been that the federal and state government must provide the funding for housing.
“Now, finally we have a potential solution from the state and we are very pleased to work with Clatsop County on next steps,” he said.
During a City Council meeting Monday night, City Councilor Roger Rocka advocated for creating more shelter space.
In light of federal court rulings and state legislation that have forced some cities to adjust camping ordinances, he suggested appointing a group to explore how to create enough shelter beds for the homeless population.
“It just seems to me that our endgame ought to be providing beds and providing a place for people to have their vehicles,” Rocka said, adding that while it may be difficult, it is the most humane approach the city can take.
“And I think it’s partly our responsibility to try to do meaningful big things,” he said. “And I think this is a meaningful big thing we can accomplish.”