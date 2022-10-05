After applying for state grant funding that helps convert hotels into shelter for the homeless, Clatsop County is looking for a site.

In August, the county applied for a share of Project Turnkey 2.0, a state program that provides funding to turn hotels and motels into emergency shelter and transitional housing.

Project Turnkey

A former Motel 6 in McMinnville’s was part of a Project Turnkey conversion into an emergency housing shelter.

