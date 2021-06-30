Clatsop County is seeking public comments on a draft study examining health equity in Clatsop, Columbia and Tillamook counties.
The study was initiated in 2019 as part of the region's public health modernization partnership for communicable disease control.
Clatsop County contracted with the Rede Group, a Portland based consulting company, to collect data and create the draft plan.
Visit the county's website for more information on the plan and to provide feedback. Four online public forums on the plan are scheduled for July.