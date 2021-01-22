Clatsop County is seeking volunteers for its coronavirus public information call center.
Volunteers will be asked to do several tasks, including test scheduling, answering questions and assisting people to make appointments for vaccination events.
Training will be provided. A criminal background verification is required.
Volunteer shifts are 1.5 to 2 hours from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The call center adheres to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including mask-wearing at all times, social distancing and multiple cleanings of the workspace.
Visit the county's website to volunteer. For more information email hr@co.clatsop.or.us.