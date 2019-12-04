Clatsop County is seeking applicants to serve on local budget committees.
The committees generally meet in May to review the proposed budgets and make recommendations to the county commissioners.
Seats are available on the Clatsop County Budget Committee, Road District 1 Budget Committee, Westport Sewer Service District Budget Committee and 4-H & Extension District Budget Committee.
Application forms are available at the Clatsop County Manager’s Office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410 and on the county's website. Applications are due Feb. 6. The Board of Commissioners will make the appointments.
