Clatsop County is accepting applications for seats on the Recreational Lands Planning Advisory Committee.
The committee assists in developing long-range plans for county parks and formulating amendments to the recreation lands element of the county's comprehensive land use plan. There are two open positions with three-year terms ending February 2022.
Applications are available at the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange, Suite 410 in Astoria, or online at the county's website.
