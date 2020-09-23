Applications are being accepted for four open seats on the Arts Council of Clatsop County.
The volunteer committee's mission is to support, promote and advocate for the arts. The open terms run through December 2023.
For more informatiom, or to apply, visit the county's website. Applications are due Oct. 16. The appointment will be made by the county Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.