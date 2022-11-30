Clatsop County is accepting applications for a vacancy on the budget committee.
The committee reviews the proposed budget and makes recommendations to the county Board of Commissioners.
The committee usually meets in May and is made up of five county commissioners and five appointed residents.
The vacancy is for a term ending February 28, 2026. It is preferred, but not required, that applicants live in District 2, which covers Gearhart, Clatsop Plains and parts of Seaside and Warrenton.
Applications are available on the county's website and at the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410 in Astoria.
Applications are due by Dec. 31. The county Board of Commissioners will make the appointment.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Unlimited digital access to all online content
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.