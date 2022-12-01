Clatsop County is seeking applications to serve on the Human Services Advisory Council.
The council meets every month and advises the county Board of Commissioners on developmental disabilities, mental health and alcohol and drug abuse services.
Four seats are open with terms for two ending after February 2026. Terms for the other seats end after February 2024 and February 2025.
Application are available on the county's website or at the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410 in Astoria. Applications are due by Dec. 31.
The county Board of Commissioners will make the appointments.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Unlimited digital access to all online content
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.