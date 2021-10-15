Clatsop County is looking to fill a vacancy on the Planning Commission, the body that allows citizens to weigh in on issues related to local land use and development.

Right now, the commission does not have anyone from District No. 1 or the Elsie-Jewell and Seaside rural planning areas.

Members meet once a month at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday.

People can pick up application forms at the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410, in Astoria or find them at https://www.co.clatsop.or.us/county/page/committee-vacancies

Applications are due Nov. 15. The county Board of Commissioners expects to appoint someone early next year.

Tags