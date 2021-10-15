County seeks applications for Planning Commission The Astorian Oct 15, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Clatsop County is looking to fill a vacancy on the Planning Commission, the body that allows citizens to weigh in on issues related to local land use and development.Right now, the commission does not have anyone from District No. 1 or the Elsie-Jewell and Seaside rural planning areas.Members meet once a month at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday. People can pick up application forms at the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410, in Astoria or find them at https://www.co.clatsop.or.us/county/page/committee-vacanciesApplications are due Nov. 15. The county Board of Commissioners expects to appoint someone early next year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Board Planning Commission County Institutes Application Clatsop County Citizen Planning Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesFor the homeless, a lifeboat in downtown AstoriaNew hotel proposed on Astoria riverfrontHotelier prevails in permit dispute with the cityJohnson to run for governor as an independentDeath: Oct. 9, 2021Couple who died after boat capsized identifiedObituary: John Douglas WardCounty to offer monoclonal antibody treatment for virusObituary: Kreed Gene Tibbitts SecordPandemic knocked some students off track Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports