Clatsop County is seeking applications for two open seats on the Planning Commission.
The commission makes land use decisions and recommendations to county commissioners on amendments to the comprehensive plan.
The commission regularly meets the second Tuesday of each month, in Astoria, beginning at 10 a.m.
The open positions represent Clatsop Plains and Astoria with terms ending in June 2024.
The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on June 5. Applications are available on the county's website.
