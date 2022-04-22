Clatsop County is asking residents to weigh in on the county’s comprehensive plan as the process of updating the document draws to a close.
Public meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on May 19 at the Knappa High School Library and 6 p.m. on June 2 at the Jewell School Library.
A virtual meeting is slated for 6:30 to 8 p.m. on June 14.
In addition, the county said it will offer a survey online and in paper form. A Spanish version will be available.
The county’s Board of Commissioners would like to know what residents “feel may be limiting growth and development,” the county said.
People are also asked to offer input on housing, economic development and community engagement.
The feedback will be discussed at the commissioners’ June 22 meeting.
The comprehensive plan, which guides the direction of development in unincorporated areas, has been under review since 2019.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.