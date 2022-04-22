Clatsop County is asking residents to weigh in on the county’s comprehensive plan as the process of updating the document draws to a close.

Public meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on May 19 at the Knappa High School Library and 6 p.m. on June 2 at the Jewell School Library.

A virtual meeting is slated for 6:30 to 8 p.m. on June 14.

In addition, the county said it will offer a survey online and in paper form. A Spanish version will be available.

The county’s Board of Commissioners would like to know what residents “feel may be limiting growth and development,” the county said.

People are also asked to offer input on housing, economic development and community engagement.

The feedback will be discussed at the commissioners’ June 22 meeting.

The comprehensive plan, which guides the direction of development in unincorporated areas, has been under review since 2019.

