Clatsop County is asking residents to take an online survey to better understand the needs of the homeless.
Last year, commissioners established a fund to support local efforts to combat homelessness. The 10-question poll aims to provide insight into the factors that lead people to be homeless, as well as gauge community opinions on potential solutions.
The survey asks participants if they have been homeless, and if so what services they have used and what new services would be helpful.
The survey will be open until Jan. 31 and is available on the county website at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R5XLPLQ
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.