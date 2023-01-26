The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday requesting Gov. Tina Kotek include the county in her declaration of a state of emergency on homelessness.
The order was one of three actions the governor took on her first full day in office earlier this month to help tackle housing and homelessness.
Coastal communities and other rural counties in the state were not included to receive support in the order, which prompted a letter from the Legislature’s Coastal Caucus requesting the state create a pathway to allow rural communities to opt-in for the aid.
In a letter in response to the Coastal Caucus on Jan. 17, Kotek said the counties will have a pathway to formally request the emergency declaration be extended to their jurisdictions. She said her initial order was based on the best information at the time.
"I will review any such requests to make sure that I am remaining within the legal boundaries of my emergency powers while also responding to the urgent needs in communities across the state," Kotek wrote.
County Manager Don Bohn said the county will submit a request to the state Office of Emergency Management and include letters and resolutions from cities that choose to participate.
"I think we have a pretty good case considering the fact we have the highest homelessness rate per capita in the state, and we have one of the highest juvenile homelessness rates over in the city of Warrenton," he said.
While the coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult for local officials to gather complete data on the county's homeless population, counts have shown an increase over the years.
The number of people experiencing homelessness in the county has increased by about 32% from 2017 to 2021, according to the county. There are about 22.7 homeless people per 1,000 people.
Housing and homelessness have been dominant issues on the North Coast.
"The governor ran on a one Oregon promise, and here we are, the first resolution was to state that basically the Portland metro is better than rural Oregon," Commissioner John Toyooka said. "So we as a community, we as rural Oregonians need to speak up."
Commissioner Courtney Bangs called the exclusion a travesty.
"But it's shown us that we need to be very self-reliant, and we need to be resilient in how we try to solve our county concerns," she said. "One of the main ones being houselessness."