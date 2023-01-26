The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday requesting Gov. Tina Kotek include the county in her declaration of a state of emergency on homelessness.

The order was one of three actions the governor took on her first full day in office earlier this month to help tackle housing and homelessness. 

Gov. Tina Kotek has declared a state of emergency on homelessness.

