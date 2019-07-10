Clatsop County is accepting applications for two open seats on the Planning Commission.
The commission meets at 10 a.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in Astoria.
The open positions are for terms ending June 30, 2023. The openings are for the Clatsop Plains and northeast planning areas, but the commission is also interested in representation from the Elsie-Jewell and Seaside rural planning areas.
The Board of Commissioners will consider the appointments at its Aug. 28 meeting. Application forms are available at the county manager’s office at 800 Exchange St., Suite 410 in Astoria or online at www.co.clatsop.or.us. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. on Aug 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.