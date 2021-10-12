Volunteers are needed at Clatsop County’s Public Information Call Center, which provides guidance on COVID-19-related services.

Volunteers provide information on testing and vaccination, answer callers’ questions on such topics as boosters, and help people work through the decision to get a vaccine, the county said.

The call center's hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The center can be reached at 503-325-8500.

County-run vaccination clinics also need volunteers for tasks that don’t require medical training.

Volunteers must be county residents and at least 18 years old.

To sign up, visit: https://www.co.clatsop.or.us/hr/page/wanted-covid-response-volunteers

