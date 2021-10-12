County seeks volunteers for virus call center The Astorian Oct 12, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Volunteers are needed at Clatsop County’s Public Information Call Center, which provides guidance on COVID-19-related services.Volunteers provide information on testing and vaccination, answer callers’ questions on such topics as boosters, and help people work through the decision to get a vaccine, the county said.The call center's hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The center can be reached at 503-325-8500.County-run vaccination clinics also need volunteers for tasks that don’t require medical training.Volunteers must be county residents and at least 18 years old.To sign up, visit: https://www.co.clatsop.or.us/hr/page/wanted-covid-response-volunteers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Volunteer Vaccination Medicine Telephony Immunology County Call Center Clinic Public Information Call Center Resident Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCouple who died after boat capsized identifiedFor the homeless, a lifeboat in downtown AstoriaNew hotel proposed on Astoria riverfrontHotelier prevails in permit dispute with the cityObituary: Mary Johanna OjaDeath: Oct. 9, 2021Death: Sept. 30, 2021Workforce housing planned for Heritage SquareObituary: John Douglas WardPandemic knocked some students off track Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports