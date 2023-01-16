With a new legislative session beginning Tuesday, Clatsop County has set its priorities.
The county has contracted a lobbying firm, Pac/West Lobby Group, since 2021 to help protect and advance policy interests in Salem.
"It is important for the county to have a conduit to Salem and the legislative process to help give voice to our challenges and concerns," County Manager Don Bohn said in an email. "We value the work of Pac/West and will continue to partner to advocate for Clatsop County interests at the state level."
During a county Board of Commissioners work session last week, Pac/West reviewed a list of goals.
"You can spend all day chasing thousands of bills, but where do you want Pac/West focused to try to push it a little bit further and get your county's influence in the process," said Phil Scheuers, the vice president at the firm.
At the top of the list is to allow local governments to use a larger portion of lodging tax revenue for discretionary purposes instead of tourism promotion.
The county, along with other local governments around the state, would like to have more flexibility to address the impacts of tourism on services such as law enforcement, housing and infrastructure.
The county is also looking for sustainable funding solutions to offset a projected loss in timber revenue.
County officials expect to see a reduction in revenue under the state's proposed habitat conservation plan, which would limit logging in state forests.
The county has said the reduction could result in an annual loss of $2.7 million to $3.4 million in an overall budget of over $110 million. Local taxing districts could see an annual loss of $4.5 million to $5.7 million.
The county also wants funding for rural social services infrastructure, such as sober housing, crisis intervention and secure crisis beds.
The county was awarded Project Turnkey 2.0 funds to convert the Columbia Inn off Marine Drive in Astoria into emergency shelter and transitional housing for more than 40 people.
This session, county officials hope to secure adequate operational funds for the project.
Other lobbying efforts include funding for veterans services, broadband and safety improvements to the Astoria Bridge to prevent suicides.
The county will also support code changes to improve safety in recreational vehicles used for housing.
Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.
