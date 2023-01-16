County
Buy Now

County officials are looking for state help to offset an expected reduction in revenue under the state's proposed habitat conservation plan, which would limit logging in state forests.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

With a new legislative session beginning Tuesday, Clatsop County has set its priorities.

The county has contracted a lobbying firm, Pac/West Lobby Group, since 2021 to help protect and advance policy interests in Salem.

Tags

Reporter

Nicole Bales is a reporter for The Astorian. Contact her at 971-704-1723 or nbales@dailyastorian.com.