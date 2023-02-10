The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday night to initiate dissolution proceedings for the Skipanon Water Control District.

The water district’s board voted in 2019 to request dissolution from the county. At some point the process stalled, according to the county, and the water district’s board never officially concluded its last meeting and does not have a quorum.

The Skipanon Water Control District and Warrenton were involved in a long-running dispute over the Eighth Street Dam.

