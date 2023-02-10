The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted Wednesday night to initiate dissolution proceedings for the Skipanon Water Control District.
The water district’s board voted in 2019 to request dissolution from the county. At some point the process stalled, according to the county, and the water district’s board never officially concluded its last meeting and does not have a quorum.
The county was notified by the state in January that the water district has not filed required reports for three consecutive years. The county is required to initiate proceedings to dissolve the district within 30 days.
The county already has possession of the water district’s accounts and records. Once financial statements are completed, county commissioners will hold a public hearing and decide whether to dissolve the district.
For more than 50 years, the water district had oversight of three federally-financed flood-control structures on the Skipanon River — the Eighth Street Dam, the Middle Control Structure and the Cullaby Lake Water Control Structure.
Steps toward dissolution brought an end to a messy and long-running dispute between the water district and Warrenton over the Eighth Street Dam.
The dam and the Cullaby Lake Water Control Structure — the water district’s two remaining assets — will likely be split between Warrenton and the county.
County Commissioner Pamela Wev said the water district is an example of the challenges many special districts face.
“So many of our special districts are struggling for membership and resources to do what they were put in place to do,” she said. “I think maybe we’re looking at something that is almost a passé form of our government in Oregon.
“One of the first things I learned as a commissioner is that when special districts fail, they go to the county. So this is a case where we had to step in and make the proper arrangements. And I fear that we’re going to be facing increasing responsibilities to do this.”