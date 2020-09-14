Clatsop County will distribute more free face masks to the public.
Drive-thru events will be held between 4 and 7 p.m. on Thursday at Elsie-Vinemaple Fire Station, Seaside Fire Station and the Astoria Aquatic Center.
People can also pick up masks from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Cannon Beach Elementary School.
People are asked to stay in their cars during the drive-thru event, hold up fingers to show the number of masks needed and then roll down the window to receive the bag of masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.