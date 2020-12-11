Clatsop County will distribute free KN95 face masks Thursday at multiple locations to help combat the coronavirus.
The drive-thru handout events will take place between 2 and 4 p.m. at Elsie-Vinemaple Fire Station, Seaside Fire Station, Astoria Aquatic Center, Cannon Beach City Hall, Knappa Fire Station, Warrenton Fire Station and Gearhart Fire Station.
When people drive to the front of the line they will be asked to stay in their car, hold up fingers to show the number of masks needed and roll down the window to receive the bag of masks.
