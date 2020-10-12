Clatsop County will distribute free KN95 masks Thursday at multiple locations around the county to help against the coronavirus.
The drive-thru events will take place between 4 and 6 p.m. at the Elsie-Vinemaple Fire Station, Seaside Fire Station, Astoria Aquatic Center, Cannon Beach City Hall, Knappa Fire Station, Warrenton Fire Station and Gearhart Fire Station.
When drivers reach the front of the line they are asked to stay in their car, hold up fingers to show the number of masks needed and then roll down the window to receive the bag of masks.
