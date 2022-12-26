Clatsop County will weigh two requests in the new year to turn a downtown Astoria parking lot into affordable housing.
The county has offered more than two dozen surplus properties to cities, nonprofits and others seeking to develop housing, child care or social services.
Astoria submitted a request in October to acquire one of the properties at Ninth and Duane streets, the site of the former Darigold Building. While the city does not have plans for the site as of yet, city leaders said the parking lot would be a strategic place for a housing project.
The county received a second request for the property in December from an Astoria resident with a concept for a 45-unit apartment complex.
Laura Jackson, of Home+Town Design and Development, is discussing potential partnerships with a Portland-based architecture firm and local service providers, but plans are still tentative.
After seeing little interest in the property in the months since it was offered by the county, Jackson said she decided to try and develop affordable housing at the site.
“I’m going to try my hardest to bring these 45 units to Astoria,” she said. “For my friends. For all the struggling families that are paying more than 50% of their income on rent.”
The county Board of Commissioners is expected to discuss the requests during a work session in early February.
For Jackson, an interest in developing housing was sparked after a failed attempt by the city to create a workforce housing project at Heritage Square earlier this year.
Astoria invited developers to pitch ideas for the city-owned property across from City Hall. Edlen & Co., a Portland-based firm, partnered with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare on a plan to provide workforce housing as well as units dedicated for lower-income people working through mental health or substance abuse issues or facing homelessness. The plan became divisive and the City Council made a calculated choice to step away based on cost and the fact that the mayor and two city councilors supporting the project were not running for reelection in November.
Jackson, who was an advocate for the project, said the failure was disheartening.
“I was really, really troubled by the absolute fear-mongering and bigotry that I saw come out of our community,” she said, adding that she was heartbroken that people who needed the housing would continue to struggle.
Jackson, who runs a nonprofit, Renovate PDX, is proposing a building at Ninth and Duane with up to four floors with mostly studio and one-bedroom apartments and some two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Jackson would look to utilize low-income housing tax credits for the project and target people earning between 50% and 80% of the area median income for most of the units.
She said she is meeting with Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare, the county’s mental health and substance abuse treatment provider, to discuss a potential partnership on the ground floor.
If the partnership does not come to fruition, Jackson said she will explore other options, such as child care services, since a commercial component is required on the ground floor.
The concept includes parking, bicycle storage, a rooftop garden and energy efficient features.
The name of the project is the Holland House, a homage to her family name and service-oriented Methodist and English roots.