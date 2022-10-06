Clatsop County will host a free "readiness fair" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Warrior Hall at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton.
Designed to help participants prepare for a natural disaster, the event will feature experts, exhibitor tables, outdoor displays and disaster-related resources, the county said.
From 11:30 a.m. onward, preparedness presentations and raffle drawings will be held every half hour, the county said.
A free preparedness item will go to the first 100 families, and the first 300 people will enjoy a free barbecue lunch, which has a vegetarian option, the county said.
The event is a highlight of the county’s "6-Week Ready" campaign promoting disaster preparedness.
The campaign ends on Oct. 20. with the Great American Shakeout. That day, at 10:20 a.m., people are encouraged to participate in an earthquake drill wherever they happen to be.
