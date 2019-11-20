Clatsop County Emergency Management is hosting presentations in Astoria and Seaside this week about preparing for the Big One.
The presentations, “Tipping Point Resilience Cascadia Preparedness,” will be given Friday at 6 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre in Astoria and Sunday at 10 a.m. at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center.
Steve Eberlein, the founder of Tipping Point, experienced the Sri Lanka tsunami in 2004, which inspired him to focus his career on preparedness in the Pacific Northwest.
His goal is to bring “the Pacific Northwest to the tipping point where earthquake preparedness becomes normal, expected and cultural.”
