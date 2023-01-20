The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners expects to lift a moratorium on new vacation rental licenses ahead of its expiration date in June.
The moratorium, which applies to all unincorporated areas in the county, was extended by six months in December and has been in effect since the summer of 2021.
Over the past couple of years, the process has brought about confusion.
The county began regulating vacation rentals in 2018, but failed to add the use in the development code, meaning they were never formally legalized. Arch Cape is an exception, since vacation rentals were added as a use to that zone and regulated by a separate ordinance since the early 2000s.
The county has acknowledged that permits outside of Arch Cape were issued by error. To fix the problem, county commissioners approved an ordinance last June recognizing vacation rentals as an outright use in 16 unincorporated zones in the development code.
By September, a group that wants to repeal the ordinance organized under the name North Coast Neighbors United and collected enough signatures to require the ordinance to be referred to voters in the May election.
If the referendum succeeds, the ordinance will be repealed and would not go into effect. The more than 100 vacation rentals outside of Arch Cape would gradually disappear as licenses expire. If the referendum fails, the county could pass the same ordinance as last June, and the vacation rentals would become legal.
During a work session on Wednesday, Anthony Pope, the county’s counsel, explained that the county has been operating under incorrect information.
When county commissioners approved an extension of the moratorium in December, he said the county had assumed the ordinance would remain in effect pending the outcome of the May election. He said that upon further review, the ordinance was actually suspended as soon as the referendum was filed. Therefore, the ordinance legalizing vacation rentals is not currently in effect.
“With this new knowledge that (the ordinance) is no longer in effect until the election, the county is left with a difficult situation — what do we do with these renewals,” Pope said. “And of course, on the county side, if we do believe that they are unlawful, it could put us in legal jeopardy to go forward and renew them.”
On the other hand, he said, denying permits would result in permit holders having to cease operations effective immediately and could cause undue hardship.
“And I think the county recognizes that we are part of the reason that this is a problem by issuing those permits in error,” Pope said.
He recommended the county grant an administrative extension for all permits outside of Arch Cape that are set to expire before the May election. The new expiration date would be Aug. 1, which Pope said would allow vacation rentals to continue operating until the election, and give owners time to react depending on the outcome.
There was consensus among the county commissioners to proceed with the recommendation.
“I think that that’s a great methodology to move forward in dealing with our current short-term rental permits,” Commissioner Courtney Bangs said. “I just sure hate to see folks lose their livelihood while this mess is being sorted out.”
Commissioner Lianne Thompson asked if the moratorium could also be lifted in Arch Cape, which the other commissioners supported.
Pope noted that if the moratorium is rescinded in all unincorporated parts of the county, new permits could only be issued for properties in Arch Cape, since it is the only unincorporated zone where the activity was legal prior to the ordinance approved last summer.
As of November, there are 177 active vacation rental permits in the unincorporated parts of the county. Of those, 110 are located outside of Arch Cape, 45 of which are set to expire this year.