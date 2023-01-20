The Clatsop County Board of Commissioners expects to lift a moratorium on new vacation rental licenses ahead of its expiration date in June.

The moratorium, which applies to all unincorporated areas in the county, was extended by six months in December and has been in effect since the summer of 2021.

North Coast Neighbors United supports a referendum on the May ballot to repeal a county vacation rental ordinance.

