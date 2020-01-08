Clatsop County’s new household hazardous waste facility in Astoria will open on Saturday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the facility, located off of Williamsport Road next to the Recology Western Oregon waste transfer station, will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday.
People can begin dropping off materials at the site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The facility will collect hazardous materials one Saturday a month and there is no cost to drop off the materials.
The collection days are only open to households. Businesses that generate less than 220 pounds of hazardous waste a month can arrange to drop off material by calling 503-338-3681.
The facility will accept flammable and hazardous products including cleaners, paints, stains, thinner products, pesticides, herbicides, fertilizers, automotive or recreational boat fluids, batteries, propane tanks, fluorescent lights and aerosol products.
The facility does not accept medications, syringes or asbestos.
For more information about the facility, visit the county's website.
