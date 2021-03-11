Clatsop County may soon ban flower stands, firewood sales and other commercial activity in county rights of way.
A moratorium on permits for businesses operating within rights of way has been in effect since October after a neighborhood dispute over a firewood stand in Warrenton.
County staff have since drafted a policy to prohibit commercial use in rights of way. County commissioners on Wednesday conducted the first public hearing on the amendment to the ordinance. The board is expected to adopt the policy by the end of the month.
Complaints about a firewood stand along Ridge Road in Warrenton prompted the county to take action. Allen Berry has been operating the firewood stand for about three years in the right of way, which runs in front of his home.
The city and county received complaints from neighbors about excessive noise from chainsaws and traffic.
Berry claimed he was being personally targeted by the county, and that county officials close to the issue made the neighborhood dispute a county issue.
During a work session on the ordinance earlier this month, Commissioner Courtney Bangs expressed some disappointment that the ordinance would cover all commercial activity, even if the purpose is more of a hobby.
"Those flower stands that are on the side of the road, though they don't create an income per se, it's something that is part of our community out here," said Bangs, who represents eastern Astoria to Westport.
"It's causing a little bit of concern because then I'm also thinking about our book share bins that we have and other things that could potentially be present in a county right of way. And so I was hoping for a little bit of delineation between commercial and hobby-type situations because there's just things out here in our unincorporated area, mine specifically, that I would be disappointed to see missing.
"And so I guess I was just hoping for a little bit more wiggle room for folks that are just wanting to put their tulips out. They're not looking for a profit, they're just gardeners."
Ted McLean, the county's public works director, said a large part of the move to prohibit commercial activity comes down to liability.
"There's always a term that I've heard from attorneys, 'no good deed goes unpunished,'" he said. "So if we try to do something like that in the county right of way, it could be very damaging to the county."
Commissioner Pamela Wev said she thinks it is a combination of safety and liability.
"And I just fear that in some of these cases when someone stops along the roadway and causes some kind of a major crash, then looking at all the people involved in ownership in that radius, the county has the deepest pockets," Wev said. "And so we are the ones who they would probably come after. And I think that's our responsibility to protect our citizens from that kind of liability issue."
Commissioner Lianne Thompson said, "It's kind of like accusing the hunters of killing Bambi.
"It's like, 'Ah, the county commissioners are going to do away with Girl Scout cookies and flower stands. What's wrong with those bozos?' So the way I look at it is if we can find a way to safely, prudently continue the activity — because you know, I like the flower stands, I just want to have it be safe. I like the Girl Scout cookies. I just want to have it be safe.
"So if we can help people get creative about how they can continue to do it, but do it in a way that it doesn't endanger them and others."