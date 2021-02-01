Clatsop County will scale back the Resiliency Project to focus on relocating the public works facility out of the tsunami inundation zone.
The project had two facets when it was unveiled last summer: moving the public works facility on Olney Avenue in Astoria and establishing alternative routes to prepare for a disaster.
The county identified the 50-acre Warrenton Fiber sort yard for the relocation, and the nearby Lewis and Clark Mainline, a private logging road that runs parallel to U.S. Highway 101 and Lewis and Clark Road, as an alternative route.
Residents in Lewis and Clark quickly challenged the project and complained about a lack of transparency. They believe the construction of an alternative route would fundamentally change the landscape of the rural area and invite new development.
Last fall, the county decided not to pursue the northern portion of the Lewis and Clark Mainline — a portion residents use for recreation — but residents continued to challenge the project.
The county Board of Commissioners, during a work session Friday, unanimously supported moving forward with the project without alternative routes. But commissioners agreed that alternative routes for Highway 101 and U.S. Highway 30 will need to be addressed at some point.
“I think that we have the public works facility piece on the right track,” County Manager Don Bohn said. “And I feel comfortable where we are there.
“What has become evident to me is just that conversation about roads and how to use roads, whether or not to acquire roads, whether to gate roads is a big, big conversation that requires resources, planning, expertise, and it’s not something that I feel comfortable that we can get there from where we are right now.
“And so on the road side, what I would recommend is that we just put that aside, focus on the public works facility and then at some future time — if the board prioritizes that conversation of alternate routes, evacuation routes, supply routes as part of your strategic planning process — then we can develop a work plan for it, go through the budget process, resource it and just know that that would be a significant effort on everybody’s behalf. And it would probably consume other priorities, which just means that we would prioritize that. And it means that would take precedence over a lot of other things because that’s the kind of effort it would actually take.
“And so what I don’t want to do is to put the board and the public and staff in a no-win situation. And sometimes our processes actually get us there. And I don’t want that and I don’t want us to learn from it too far after the fact. I’d like us to make an adjustment now if we can, and then have success as we move forward.”
‘Breath of fresh air’
Commissioner Pamela Wev, who represents the Lewis and Clark area, said she believes focusing on the relocation of the public works facility is the right decision.
“I think we’ve learned a lot in terms of how we talk to our constituents in this process,” she said. “I have the bruises to show through that process. But one of the things I like particularly about this is ... seeing our emergency management planning as an integral part of our land use decisions. And I think this idea speaks to that.”
Neighbors who organized under the name Concerned Friends for Clatsop County called the work session a “breath of fresh air” in a Facebook post on Friday.
“County Manager Don Bohn has a good understanding of the issues and has taken steps to make the government process more transparent,” the post said. “People want to be heard and responded to. Thank you!
“A welcome attitude shift from the board in the importance government should place on the voice of those it serves.”
The county hired a consultant, Mackenzie, in January to conduct a facility needs assessment and help identify the best place to relocate the public works facility. Mackenzie will evaluate the sort yard at the corner of Loukas Lane and Fort Clatsop Road, as well as other potential sites, including those the county had previously considered but ruled out.
They will also look at the existing site on Olney Avenue for deficiencies, and what improvements could be made to make the site more resilient if the facility were to stay at the location.
The process is expected to take about three months.
North Coast Business Park
Concerned Friends for Clatsop County continues to ask the county to reconsider the North Coast Business Park in Warrenton for the public works facility.
The business park was ruled out because of the increased costs associated with wetland mitigation and the county’s desire to get the property back on the tax roll. Commissioners on Friday reinforced that desire.
“I believe that this business park has been a bit of a fiasco for the county for a number of years,” Wev said.
“I was ready to say when I came on the board, ‘Let’s just sell this thing,’ because the investment that it’s going to take to bring it up to market a property — I doubt we could ever get our money out.
“And I particularly feel that it’s a bad place for the Public Works Department to be, not only from the loss of the tax base issue, but it’s not the right location in the county.
“Our three major roads are all so vulnerable in any kind of an event that we need to be able to create some alternatives that work,” Wev said. “And our Public Works Department is integral in case of an emergency. And the things that could preclude their ability to get their equipment out to every inch of the county is enormous from the business park.”