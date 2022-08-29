County jail
The new Clatsop County Jail is under construction in Warrenton.

 Lydia Ely/The Astorian

state grant will help improve drug treatment for Clatsop County Jail inmates struggling with opioid addiction.

The county Public Health Department is slated to receive about $267,600 of a $6.2 million Behavioral Resources Health Network grant awarded to organizations that tackle the issue of substance abuse: treating addiction, preventing overdoses, providing mental health care and helping to house and employ people.

